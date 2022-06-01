Swap Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Swap has a market cap of $118,598.63 and approximately $13.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,590.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,309,962 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.