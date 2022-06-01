Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $34,432. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
