Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $34,432. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

