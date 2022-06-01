Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 15,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 5,014,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 196.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 896,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 147,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

