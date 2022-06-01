Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.86. 24,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

