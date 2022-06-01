Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Sysco by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 200,721 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

