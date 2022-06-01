T Ventures Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,527,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,913,000. GitLab accounts for approximately 55.9% of T Ventures Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

