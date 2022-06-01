Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.45 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

