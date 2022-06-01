Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.45 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
