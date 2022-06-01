Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $68.17

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.17, but opened at $70.40. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 14,171 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

