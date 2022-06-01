Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $68.17

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.17, but opened at $70.40. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 14,171 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.23 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
