Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,708. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

