Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.
Several equities analysts have commented on TGB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,708. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.