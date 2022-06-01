TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TAT Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.
About TAT Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAT Technologies (TATT)
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.