TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TAT Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

About TAT Technologies (Get Rating)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.