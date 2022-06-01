TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 2,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,917. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 94,581 shares of company stock valued at $877,351. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.