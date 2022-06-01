Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 557,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,692,507. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

