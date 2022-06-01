Tensile Capital Management LP Has $91.02 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tensile Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,830 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises about 10.9% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of Valvoline worth $91,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

