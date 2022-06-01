Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

