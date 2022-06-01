TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 222.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $9.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,756,010,981 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,281,873 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.