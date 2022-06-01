Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Tops $72.48 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and $62.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.19 or 0.05275761 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00454848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.26 or 0.05986910 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,661 coins and its circulating supply is 72,538,449,554 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

