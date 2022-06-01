TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 252,939 shares.The stock last traded at $84.05 and had previously closed at $82.05.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

