The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

