The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.27.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $758.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $903.16 and a 200-day moving average of $945.81. The company has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

