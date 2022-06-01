The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

