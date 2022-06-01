The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will report $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. 2,542,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

