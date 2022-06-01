The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 40,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

