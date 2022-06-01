The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

RMR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

