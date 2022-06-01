The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 465.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 120,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,864. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

