The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWGAY. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 215,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,080. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

