The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 5.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $97,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,401,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. 40,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,791. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

