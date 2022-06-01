The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TJX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. 172,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

