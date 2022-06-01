The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 42.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

COCO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

