Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TBPH. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.