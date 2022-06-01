Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.08 billion and the lowest is $9.52 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $42.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.91 billion to $45.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $11.35 on Wednesday, reaching $556.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

