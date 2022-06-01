THETA Market Cap Hits $5.25 Billion (THETA)

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,186.90 or 1.00068841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00090097 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.