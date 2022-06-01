Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 957,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. 15,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

