Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 5.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.