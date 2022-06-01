Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Increased to 234.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 3,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

