TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New $56.11 Million Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,112,000. American Campus Communities comprises about 3.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.70% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.