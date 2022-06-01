Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TGI stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $988.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

