TrustSwap Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and $156,687.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,864.42 or 1.00014380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

