TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $713,870.63

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $713,870.63 and approximately $50,211.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,105,674,906 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.