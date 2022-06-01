U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

