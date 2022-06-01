Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.73.

Shares of ULTA opened at $423.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $387.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

