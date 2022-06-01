Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,553 shares of company stock worth $1,023,653 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.