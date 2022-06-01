United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.87 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
