United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.87 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

