United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.87

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 42715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.40) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.