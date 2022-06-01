Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

