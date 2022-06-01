Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $13.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

UHS stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

