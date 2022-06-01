Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

UUU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 14,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,967. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

