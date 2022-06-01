Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 7.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.72. 146,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,101,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

