Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 7.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.72. 146,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,101,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
