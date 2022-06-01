Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other Upwork news, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

