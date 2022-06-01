Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,647.00

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.71 million and $16,647.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 228.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

