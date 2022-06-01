Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Approximately 21,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.89. The stock has a market cap of £48.53 million and a P/E ratio of 75.83.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

